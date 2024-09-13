S&P Global Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SPGI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for S&P Global. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 87% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $77,000, and 7 calls, totaling $208,800.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $490.0 to $580.0 for S&P Global over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for S&P Global options trades today is 136.0 with a total volume of 844.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for S&P Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $490.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

S&P Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $79.0 $70.4 $77.0 $550.00 $77.0K 1 10 SPGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $33.1 $27.1 $30.9 $490.00 $37.0K 322 12 SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.0 $7.5 $7.5 $580.00 $30.0K 85 112 SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.9 $7.5 $7.5 $580.00 $29.2K 85 296 SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.0 $7.5 $7.5 $580.00 $29.2K 85 152

About S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding S&P Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is S&P Global Standing Right Now? With a volume of 556,875, the price of SPGI is down -0.16% at $519.16. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for S&P Global

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $587.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for S&P Global, targeting a price of $564. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on S&P Global with a target price of $610.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

