US Markets
SPGI

S&P Global to withdraw all outstanding ratings on Russian entities

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc, said on Monday it will withdraw ratings for all Russian entities before April 15.

Adds background

March 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc SPGI.N, said on Monday it will withdraw ratings for all Russian entities before April 15.

The decision comes weeks after parent company S&P Global said it was suspending commercial operations in Russia, joining a global exodus of companies out of the country due to tightening economic sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The credit rating agency is doubling down on its corporate boycott of Russia after the European Union announced a ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia, S&P Global Ratings said.

Western sanctions have frozen much of Russia's central bank's $640 billion in assets, barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT and sent the rouble into free fall.

Credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch also suspended commercial operations in Russia earlier this month.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular