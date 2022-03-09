Markets
S&P Global To Suspend Operations In Russia

(RTTNews) - Latest in the group of many companies in suspending or halting operations in Russia, is S&P Global (SPGI), which on Wednesday said it has decided to suspend all commercial operations in the country.

However, as a provider of business analytics, S&P said will continue to provide information on Russian markets.

The firm's move follows Russian invasion in Ukraine and the U.S.-led economic sanctions on Russia.

