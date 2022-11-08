S&P Global to launch carbon intensity assessments for diesel, gasoline and jet fuel

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Wednesday it would launch the first carbon intensity assessments and daily carbon offset premiums for transportation fuels from Nov. 15 at key oil hubs.

The assessments will cover diesel, gasoline and jet fuel in the Northwest Europe (NWE), U.S. Gulf Coast and Singapore regions and are tied to existing price benchmarks in these markets, the company said in a statement.

They are aimed at helping market participants better understand the emissions profile of these fuels and to improve transparency in how carbon intensity is calculated, it added.

"Growing interest in carbon intensity from market participants and recent trades to account for carbon emissions are important steps in the right direction for the energy transition," said Paula VanLaningham, global head of carbon, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Last year, the company launched carbon offset premiums for major crude oil fields.

S&P Global Commodity Insights will publish Platts monthly assessments of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel carbon intensity in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per produced volume of product.

The daily price premium assessments are published using the daily Platts Carbon Removal Credit (CRC) voluntary carbon credit assessment.

Information such as the quantity of crude grade feedstock in each region, different types of refinery configurations, the number of these refiners and the regional refinery yields will be used to estimate a regional weighted carbon intensity value for the products.

Region

Product specification

Proposed refined product grade benchmark assessment

Unit of measurement

Regular gasoline octane no.

Diesel (S, ppm)

Jet

CI

CI Premium

USGC

87 (R+M/2)

15

<0.3%wt S

Gasoline: Gasoline CBOB prompt pipeline

Diesel: USGC ULSD prompt pipeline

Jet: Jet kerosene 54 prompt pipeline

kgCO2e/gal

cents/gal

NWE

90 (95 RON, 85 MON)

10

<0.3%wt S

Gasoline: Gasoline Eurobob E5 FOB barge

Diesel: ULSD 10ppm FOB barge

Jet: Jet FOB barge

kgCO2e/MT

$USD/MT

SE Asia

87 (92 RON, 82 MON)

10

<0.3%wt S

Gasoline: Singapore gasoline unleaded 92 FOB cargo

Diesel: Singapore gasoil (10ppm) FOB cargo

Jet: Singapore jet kero FOB cargo

kgCO2e/bbl

$USD/bbl

Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Christopher Cushing)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.