S&P Global to buy IHS Markit for $44 bln in largest deal of 2020

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Data giant S&P Global Inc willbuy IHS Markit Ltd in a deal valued at $44 billion including debt, the companies said on Monday, in what will be2020's biggest merger by value and create a heavyweight in the increasingly competitive market in financial information.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Data giant S&P Global Inc SPGI.N will buy IHS Markit Ltd INFO.N in a deal valued at $44 billion including debt, the companies said on Monday, in what will be 2020's biggest merger by value and create a heavyweight in the increasingly competitive market in financial information.

