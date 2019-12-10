S&P Global to Benefit From 451 Research Buyout: Here's How

S&P Global Inc. SPGI has completed the acquisition of 451 Research, LLC, a privately held information technology research and advisory firm. The deal was announced, signed and closed on Dec 6. Financial terms have been kept under wraps.

So far this year, shares of S&P Global have gained 60.1%, ahead of the 44.8% growth of the industry it belongs to and 24.3% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

EmergingTechnologies in Focus

451 Research is a provider of intelligence, expertise and data covering high-growth emerging technology segments. It will operate under the company’s Market Intelligence division.

The acquisition brings in 451 Research’s differentiated expertise and intelligence with comprehensive offerings in technologies such as AI, IoT, Information Security, Data Centers, Cloud and DevOps. These features should enhance Market Intelligence's emerging technology expertise and offerings, and strengthen its research coverage.

Considering the significance and role of emerging technologies in shaping businesses, the deal seems to be a strategic move on S&P Global’s part to strengthen its top- and bottom-line growth by adding advanced technology and data sets through acquisitions.

Martina Cheung, president of S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated, "451 Research's comprehensive expertise in critical disruptive technologies will enable S&P Global Market Intelligence to further expand our sector relevant and differentiated data offerings while strengthening our ability to help our customers understand the digital transformation that's impacting the market today."

Notably, Market Intelligence revenues increased 5% year over year to $488 million in third-quarter 2019.

