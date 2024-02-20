S&P Global To Acquire Visible Alpha - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) announced an agreement to acquire Visible Alpha, a financial technology firm that provides consensus estimates and analytics from in-depth sell-side analyst models, research reports and corporate access events and distributes the data through a variety of distribution channels including a web-based platform, APIs and Feeds. Visible Alpha will be a part of the S&P Global Market Intelligence division. S&P Global said it is also exploring strategic opportunities for Fincentric, formerly known as Markit Digital.

The company noted that it does not expect these proposed transactions to have a material financial impact to S&P Global Market Intelligence or the company as a whole.

