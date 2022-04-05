S&P Global (SPGI) to Sell LCD Business to Morningstar for $650M

S&P Global Inc. SPGI yesterday announced that it will sell its Leveraged Commentary and Data (“LCD”) business and its related family of leveraged loan indices to Morningstar Inc.

The divestment was a condition for receiving regulatory approval from the European Commission for S&P Global’s merger with IHS Markit, completed on Feb 28, 2022.

The $650-million deal, subject to customary closing conditions, will involve a combination of payments through cash on hand and a new credit facility, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

S&P Global will receive $600 million at closing and a contingent payment of up to $50 million six months later after the fulfillment of certain conditions associated with the transition of LCD customer relationships.

LCD is a provider of proprietary research on the U.S. and European leveraged loan, collateralized loan obligation, high-yield bond, and mid-market/direct-lending markets, and has more than 60 employees. It will be merged with Morningstar’s PitchBook platform.

SPGI has had a decent run on the bourses over the past year. The stock has gained 13.3% compared with 6% decline of the industry it belongs to and 13% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

