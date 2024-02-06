S&P Global (SPGI) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8, before market open.

SPGI has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and matching on one instance. The average earnings surprise is 4%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected growth is likely to have been driven by improved segmental performance and new product offerings.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $3.15, up 24% year over year. The increase is likely to have been due to disciplined expense management.

Segmental Expectations

Our estimate for Marketing Intelligence revenues for fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating an 8.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The surge in the Market Intelligence private market software solutions, including iLEVEL in the previous quarter, is likely to have benefited the segment’s revenues in this quarter as well. The estimate for Ratings revenues for fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at $775.9 million, indicating 10.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure. We expect a increase in bond issuance and private credit estimate activity.

Our estimate for Indices revenues is pegged at $356.7 million, indicating 3.7% growth from the year-ago figure. The segment is likely to have benefited from the existing growth prospects thematics and factor-based areas in Indices. The launch of the credit fix also bodes well for the company’s revenues. Commodity Insights' revenue estimate is pegged at $488.9 million, indicating 8.4% growth from the year-ago figure and our estimate for Mobility revenues indicates an 8.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure to $375.7 million. We expect continued growth of the mobility division through new business in the manufacturing and financials and other segments.

We expect adjusted EBITDA for the to-be-reported quarter to be $1.62 billion, up 9.2% from the year-ago figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 52.3%, up from the year-ago figure of 50.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SPGI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Waste Connections WCN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.03 billion, indicating growth of 8.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.08 per share, up 21.4% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.48%.

WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 13.

Waste Management WM: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.19 billion, indicating growth of 5.1%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.52 per share, up 16.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched on the other two instances. It has a negative average surprise of 1%.

WM currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 12.

Fidelity NationalFIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating a decline of 32.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 95 cents per share, down 44.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on the other instance. It has an average negative surprise of 7%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 26.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

