S&P Global (SPGI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before market open.

SPGI has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and matching on one instance. The average surprise is 3.9%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.02 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected growth is likely to have been driven by improved segmental performance.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $3.05, up 4.1% year over year. The increase can be attributed to the likely disciplined expense management.

Segmental Expectations

Our estimate for Marketing Intelligence revenues for third-quarter 2023 is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating a 4.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The estimate for Ratings revenues for third-quarter 2023 is pegged at $805.3 million, indicating 18.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

Our estimate for Indices revenues is pegged at $341.3 million, indicating 2.9% growth from the year-ago figure. Commodity Insights revenue estimate is pegged at $424.9 million, indicating a 1.6% decline from the year-ago figure and our estimate for Mobility revenues indicates a 10.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure to $383.2 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA for the to-be-reported quarter to be $1.67 billion, up 3.4% from the year -go figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 55.7%, down from the year-ago figure of 56.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SPGI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

