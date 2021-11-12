S&P Global (SPGI) Stock Up 37.4% Year to Date: Here's Why

Shares of S&P Global Inc. SPGI have gained 37.4% so far this year, outperforming the 19.5% growth of the industry it belongs to and 24.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s delve into factors that have contributed to the company’s outperformance:

Upbeat 2021 Guidance

S&P Global raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $13.5-$13.65 compared with the prior guidance of $12.95-$13.15. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.57 lies within the updated guidance.

Free cash flow is anticipated between $3.6 billion and $3.7 billion compared with the prior guidance of $3.5-$3.6 billion. Revenues are anticipated to increase low double digits.

Consecutive Earnings & Revenue Beat

S&P Global reported back-to-back earnings and revenue beat in all the past four quarters. While the bottom line gained from revenue growth and benefits of productivity initiatives, the top line performed well on the back of strength across all segments, namely S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Strategic Acquisitions Bode Well

Acquisitions have been a key growth strategy for S&P Global, helping it continuously innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

In 2020, the company completed the acquisitions of ESG Ratings Business (from RobecoSAM) and Greenwich Associates LLC. While the ESG Ratings Business is expected to boost the company’s position as a premier resource for essential ESG data, ratings, benchmarks and insights, Greenwich can complement its existing portfolio of products and expand its offerings to new segments across financial services, including commercial banks, and asset and wealth managers.

The company is expected to continue adding advanced technology and data sets through acquisitions, which in turn should boost its top- and bottom-line growth.

