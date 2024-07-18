Is S&P Global (SPGI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has S&P Global (SPGI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

S&P Global is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. S&P Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPGI's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SPGI has returned about 11.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that S&P Global is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ABM Industries (ABM). The stock has returned 19.9% year-to-date.

For ABM Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, S&P Global belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.4% this year, meaning that SPGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ABM Industries falls under the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.2%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track S&P Global and ABM Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

