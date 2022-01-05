S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Gain From Climate Service Buyout

S&P Global Inc.SPGI announced that it has completed the acquisition of The Climate Service.

Based in Durham, NC, The Climate Service, Inc. has generated an application for physical climate risk analytics for corporates, investors and governments. It offers the Climanomics platform, a tool which quantifies climate risk. The company was founded in 2017.

Over the past year, shares of S&P Global have gained 39.9%, outperforming the 11.8% growth of the industry it belongs to and 29.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Will S&P Global Benefit?

The deal is expected to enhance S&P Global's portfolio of essential environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") insights and solutions’ capabilities. This should help S&P Global modify its climate data, models and analytics-related offerings.

Dr Richard Mattison, president, S&P Global Sustainable1, stated, "We are delighted to introduce the best-in-class offering of The Climate Service to S&P Global's ESG solutions, bringing an additional layer of critical insight to our leading suite of climate analytics. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments with the clarity and confidence to make decisions with conviction."

