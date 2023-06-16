S&P Global (SPGI) Rises 26% in a Year: What You Should Know

S&P Global Inc. SPGI has had an impressive run over the past year.

The stock has gained 25.6%, outperforming the 14.9% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 20.5% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons Behind the Rally

S&P Global is benefiting from the growing demand for business information services. The constantly increasing volume of data from private and government organizations has augmented the demand for improved enterprise-wide financial performance visibility. Increased demand for news, information and analytics solutions is driving the growth of the market. The industry is also benefiting from the rising demand for risk mitigation.

SPGI has managed to grow, banking on its cost synergies, timing and prioritizing of strategic investments. The company is taking steps to optimize its operations, portfolio and capital structure.

The recent acquisition of Market Scan Information Systems is expected to strengthen S&P Global’s Sales Optimization tools, positioning it to expand into new growth markets. Another acquisition, ChartIQ, will strengthen the company’s S&P Global Market Intelligence division.

S&P Global has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders. The company paid $1 billion, $743 million and $645 million as dividends in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

