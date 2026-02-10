S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

S&P Global (SPGI) reported $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $4.30 for the same period compares to $3.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.26 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Total revenue- Ratings : $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

: $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Total revenue- Mobility : $444 million versus $445.2 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $444 million versus $445.2 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Total revenue- Indices : $498 million compared to the $477.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.

: $498 million compared to the $477.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year. Total revenue- Intersegment Elimination : $-53 million versus $-52.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $-53 million versus $-52.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction : $736 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $632.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $736 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $632.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue : $549 million versus $560.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $549 million versus $560.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenue by Type- Indices- Asset Linked Fees : $329 million versus $313.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $329 million versus $313.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenue by Type- Indices- Subscription revenue : $84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

: $84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Revenue by Type- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties : $85 million compared to the $80.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.

: $85 million compared to the $80.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence : $408 million versus $418.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $408 million versus $418.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Profit- Ratings: $734 million versus $732.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>

Shares of S&P Global have returned -18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.