S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

S&P Global (SPGI) reported $3.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $3.77 for the same period compares to $3.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.44, the EPS surprise was +9.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.19 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings : $1.06 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $973.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.

: $1.06 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $973.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights : $545 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $532.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $545 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $532.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility : $411 million versus $408.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $411 million versus $408.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices : $436 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $417.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

: $436 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $417.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination : -$48 million compared to the -$48.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: -$48 million compared to the -$48.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees : $291 million versus $268.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.7% change.

: $291 million versus $268.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.7% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction : $680 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $424.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%.

: $680 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $424.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue : $493 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $511.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $493 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $511.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue : $74 million compared to the $75.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $74 million compared to the $75.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties : $71 million compared to the $69.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

: $71 million compared to the $69.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year. Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $387 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $390.79 million.

Shares of S&P Global have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

