S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenue beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.21 from non-recurring items) of $2.54 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% but decreased 19.4% year over year. Revenues of $2.94 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and improved 40.6% year over year, backed by strength in every segment, except the Ratings division.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

S&P Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Segmental Revenues

Ratings’ revenues decreased 29% year over year to $705 million. Transaction’s revenues fell 51% year over year to $249 million due to a decrease in issuance volumes. Revenues from Non-transaction dipped 6% year over year to $456 million due to fees associated with Rating Evaluation Services and new-entity credit ratings.

Market Intelligence segment’s adjusted revenues were up 83% year over year to $1.04 billion, primarily driven by Data & Advisory Solutions.

Commodity Insights’ revenues increased 70% to $451 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit, Price Assessments and strong growth in Energy & Resources Data & Insights.

S&P Dow Jones Indices’ adjusted revenues grew 14% to $344 million, driven by Exchange-Traded Derivatives revenue.

Operating Results

Segment-wise, Ratings’ adjusted operating profit decreased 40% to $338 million, while adjusted operating profit margin decreased 910 bps to 48%.

Market Intelligence’s adjusted operating profit increased 16% to $326 million, while adjusted pro-forma operating profit margin increased 360 bps to 31.4%.

Commodity Insights’ adjusted operating profit increased 10% to $201 million, while adjusted operating profit margin increased 230 bps to 44.6%.

S&P Dow Jones Indices’ adjusted operating profit increased 2% to $214 million. Adjusted operating profit margin decreased 140 bps to 62.2%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

S&P Global exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.3 billion compared with $1.4 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $10.73 billion compared with $10.7 billion at the end of third-quarter 2022.

SPGI generated $1,113 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures were $28 million. Free cash flow was $1,012 million.

During the fourth quarter, S&P Global returned more than $1.3 billion to its shareholders through a combination of $1 billion in the form of an accelerated share repurchase agreement and $251 million of cash dividends.

Currently, S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2023 EPS Outlook

Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.35-$12.55. The midpoint of the guided range ($12.45) matches with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.