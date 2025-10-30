S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

S&P Global (SPGI) reported $3.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $4.73 for the same period compares to $3.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83 billion, representing a surprise of +1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Total revenue- Ratings : $1.24 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $1.24 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Total revenue- Commodity Insights : $556 million versus $558.48 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $556 million versus $558.48 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Total revenue- Mobility : $445 million versus $446.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $445 million versus $446.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Total revenue- Indices : $462 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $458.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

: $462 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $458.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Total revenue- Intersegment Elimination : $-51 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $-50.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $-51 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $-50.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenue by Type- Indices- Asset Linked Fees : $303 million versus $300.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

: $303 million versus $300.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction : $812 million versus $671.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

: $812 million versus $671.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue : $521 million compared to the $541.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

: $521 million compared to the $541.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Revenue by Type- Indices- Subscription revenue : $82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

: $82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Revenue by Type- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties : $77 million compared to the $78.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $77 million compared to the $78.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence: $440 million versus $405.8 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>

Shares of S&P Global have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.