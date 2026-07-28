S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, S&P Global (SPGI) reported revenue of $3.68 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.83, compared to $4.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.49, the EPS surprise was +7.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total revenue- Ratings : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Total revenue- Indices : $534 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $534.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

: $534 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $534.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%. Total revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.29 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $1.29 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Total revenue- Intersegment Elimination : $-53 million versus $-52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $-53 million versus $-52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue : $540 million versus $592.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $540 million versus $592.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction : $895 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $728.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

: $895 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $728.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%. Revenue- Energy : $568 million versus $635.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $568 million versus $635.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate Unallocated Expense : $-42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-51.5 million.

: $-42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-51.5 million. Adjusted Operating Profit- Indices : $382 million versus $378.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $382 million versus $378.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Profit- Ratings : $917 million compared to the $885.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $917 million compared to the $885.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence: $445 million compared to the $451.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>

Shares of S&P Global have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.