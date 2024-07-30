S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

S&P Global Inc. SPGI has reported impressive second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 29.5% year over year. Revenues of $3.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.4% and improved 14.5% year over year.

The SPGI stock has gained 24.2% over the past year, outperforming the 19.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and 19.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.2 billion, which increased 7% from the year-ago reported figure and met our estimate. Ratings revenues grew 33% to $1.1 billion and surpassed our estimate of $866.8 million. Revenues from Commodity Insights were $516 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter and beating our estimate of $497.4 million.

Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segment saw year-over-year increases of 8% and 12% to $400 million and $389 million, respectively. Mobility revenues missed our estimate of $402.5 million, while Indices revenues outpaced our estimate of $373.9 million.

Adjusted operating profit was $1.8 billion, up 26% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 50.7%, 450 basis points more than the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

S&P Global exited the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2 billion compared with $1.5 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The long-term debt was $11.4 billion, flat with the previous quarter.

SPGI generated $1.6 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $32 million. The free cash flow was $613 million. The company returned $286 million in the form of dividends.

2024 Outlook

For 2024, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance to $14.35-$14.60 compared with $13.85-$14.10 mentioned previously. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $14.30, lower than the company’s guided range. The revenue growth guidance is raised to 8-10% from the 6-8% stated earlier. The company reduced the guidance for capital expenditure to $180-$190 million from the $185-$195 million mentioned previously.

Currently, S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results.

IQV’s adjusted earnings (excluding 67 cents from non-recurring items) were $2.6 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and increasing 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.8 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally and rose 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported an impressive second-quarter 2024 results.

RSG’s earnings per share (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of $1.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2% and increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and gained 8.6% year over year.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.