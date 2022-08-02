S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, '22 Outlook Down

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.81 missed the consensus mark by 3.4% and decreased 22.4% year over year. Revenues of $2.99 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.1% but improved 42.1% year over year, backed by strength in every segment, except the Ratings division.

Over the past year, shares of S&P Global have lost 13.7% compared with the 14.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Segmental Revenues



Ratings revenues decreased 26% year over year to $796 million. Transaction revenues fell 44% year over year to $344 million due to a decrease in debt issuance across all categories. Non-transaction revenues dipped 1% year over year to $452 million due to lower Issuer Credit Rating revenues and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Market Intelligence adjusted revenues were up 7% year over year to $1.02 billion, primarily driven by double-digit growth in Credit & Risk Solutions.

Commodity Insights revenues increased 74% to $438 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit, Price Assessments, strong growth in Advisory & Transactional Services, and Energy & Resources Data & Insights.

S&P Dow Jones Indices adjusted revenues grew 12% to $338 million, backed by strength across Data & Custom Subscriptions and exchange-traded derivative activity.

S&P Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Segment-wise, Ratings’ adjusted operating profit decreased 36% to $464 million, while adjusted operating profit margin decreased 950 bps to 58.4%.

Market Intelligence’s adjusted pro forma operating profit increased 8% to $336 million, while adjusted pro forma operating profit margin increased 40 bps to 33%.

Commodity Insights adjusted pro forma operating profit increased 3% to $188 million, while adjusted pro forma operating profit margin decreased 40 bps to 44%.

S&P Dow Jones’ adjusted pro forma operating profit increased 16% to $243 million. Adjusted pro forma operating profit margin improved 290 bps to 71.9%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

S&P Global exited second-quarter 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $3.6 billion compared with $4.40 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $10.8 billion compared with $11.33 billion reported at the end of first-quarter 2022.

SPGI generated $454 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures were $24 million. Free cash flow was $359 million.

During the second quarter, S&P Global returned $1.8 billion to its shareholders through a combination of $1.5 billion in the form of an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement and $286 million of cash dividends.

Currently, S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

2022 Outlook

Adjusted pro forma revenues are now expected to decline low to mid-single digits.

Adjusted pro forma EPS guidance was updated to $11.35-$11.55 (prior view: $13.00-$13.25). The EPS guidance is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $12.14.

Guidance for adjusted pro forma free cash flow (excluding certain items) was also revised to a new range of $4.1-$4.2 billion (prior view: $4.8-$4.9 billion).

Recent Performances of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.



