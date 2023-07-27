S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Rise Y/Y

S&P Global Inc.’s SPGI second-quarter earnings match the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenue surpass the same.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.52 from non-recurring items) of $3.12 were up 11% year over year. Revenues of $3.1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 3.6% year over year, backed by the synergies from Market Scan Information Systems and ChartIQ.

Segmental Revenues

Ratings’ revenues increased 7% year over year to $851 million, beating our estimate by 5.6%. Transaction’s revenues increased 11% year over year to $383 million and non-transaction revenues increased 4% year over year to $468 million. The Market Intelligence segment’s adjusted revenues were up 5% year over year to $1.08 billion.

Commodity Insights’ revenues increased 5% to $462 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit, Advisory & Transactional Services, as well as strength in Price Assessments and Energy & Resources Data & Insights. S&P Dow Jones Indices’ adjusted revenues grew 2% to $348 million, which beat our estimate of $341.3 million.

S&P Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Segment-wise, Ratings’ adjusted operating profit increased 5% to $486 million and the adjusted operating profit margin came in at 58%, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 59.5%. Market Intelligence’s adjusted operating profit decreased 75% to $176 million and adjusted pro-forma operating profit margin plunged 100 bps to 32%.

Commodity Insights’ adjusted operating profit improved 10% to $156 million and the adjusted operating profit margin was 46%, compared with 44% reported a year ago. S&P Dow Jones Indices’ adjusted operating profit fell 16% to $226 million. However, the adjusted operating profit margin decreased 290 bps to 69%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

S&P Global exited second-quarter 2023 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.56 billion, compared with $1.4 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $10.68 billion, compared with $10.72 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

SPGI generated $769 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures were $31 million. Free cash flow was $676 million.

Currently, S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2023 Outlook

Adjusted earnings per share is expected in the range of $12.35-$12.55. The midpoint of the guided range ($12.45) lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.44. Revenue growth is expected to be 4-6%.

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow (excluding certain items) is expected to be between $4.2 billion and $4.3 billion while capital Expenditures are expected to be around $140 million.

Earnings Snapshot

Interpublic Group of CompaniesIPG second-quarter 2023 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (considering 6 cents from non-recurring items) came in at 74 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 23.3% but declining 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.33 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.9% and decreased 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.67 billion decreased 2.6% year over year.

EquifaxEFX reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (excluding 59 cents from non-recurring items) came in at $1.71 per share, beating the consensus mark by 2.4% but declining 18.2% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.4% while matching the year-ago figure on a reported basis. The top line gained 1% on a local-currency basis.

ManpowerGroupMAN reported lower-than-expected results. Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9% and declined 32.2% year over year, owing to restructuring costs and Argentina-related non-cash currency translation losses. Revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 4.3% year over year on a reported basis. The same decreased 3% on a constant-currency basis.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.