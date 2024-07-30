S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

S&P Global (SPGI) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $4.04 for the same period compares to $3.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.67, the EPS surprise was +10.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending AUM for ETFs : $3,777 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,910.15 billion.

: $3,777 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,910.15 billion. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.16 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $1.16 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings : $1.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.

: $1.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights : $516 million versus $504.31 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

: $516 million versus $504.31 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility : $400 million versus $401.46 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $400 million versus $401.46 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices : $389 million compared to the $393.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

: $389 million compared to the $393.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination : -$46 million compared to the -$43.28 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: -$46 million compared to the -$43.28 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees : $245 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $249.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $245 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $249.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction : $777 million versus $524.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48% change.

: $777 million versus $524.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue : $463 million versus $480.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $463 million versus $480.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue : $74 million versus $72.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $74 million versus $72.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $70 million compared to the $74.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

Shares of S&P Global have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.