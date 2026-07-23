S&P Global (SPGI) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that S&P Global (SPGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.65 billion, declining 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 8.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some S&P Global metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenue- Market Intelligence' at $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenue- Ratings' will likely reach $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue- Indices' reaching $534.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- Mobility' to reach $473.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction' to come in at $728.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue' should come in at $592.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence' will reach $451.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $430.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Indices' should arrive at $378.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $318.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Ratings' will reach $885.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $752.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of S&P Global have returned +6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, SPGI carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.