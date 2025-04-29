S&P Global (SPGI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

S&P Global (SPGI) reported $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $4.37 for the same period compares to $4.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +2.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices : $445 million compared to the $437.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

: $445 million compared to the $437.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility : $420 million compared to the $416.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $420 million compared to the $416.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights : $612 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $603.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $612 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $603.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings : $1.15 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $1.15 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.20 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination : -$48 million compared to the -$47.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: -$48 million compared to the -$47.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties : $81 million compared to the $77.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $81 million compared to the $77.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue : $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue : $481 million compared to the $503.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $481 million compared to the $503.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction : $850 million versus $599.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $850 million versus $599.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees : $288 million versus $283.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.

: $288 million versus $283.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change. Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $394 million versus $384.88 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of S&P Global have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

