S&P Global (SPGI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, S&P Global (SPGI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.82 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific S&P Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue- Market Intelligence' should arrive at $1.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- Ratings' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue- Commodity Insights' will reach $646.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue- Mobility' will reach $455.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue- Indices' stands at $502.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue' will likely reach $573.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction' should come in at $672.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Subscription revenue' at $84.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' of $326.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' to come in at $92.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending AUM for ETFs' will reach $5339.50 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4304.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence' reaching $430.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $394.00 million.

Shares of S&P Global have demonstrated returns of +9.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SPGI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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