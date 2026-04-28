S&P Global (SPGI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, S&P Global (SPGI) reported revenue of $4.17 billion, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.97, compared to $4.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.1%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total revenue- Market Intelligence : $1.3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $1.3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Total revenue- Ratings : $1.3 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

: $1.3 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Total revenue- Mobility : $454 million compared to the $455.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $454 million compared to the $455.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Total revenue- Indices : $519 million versus $502.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $519 million versus $502.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Total revenue- Intersegment Elimination : $-52 million compared to the $-51.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $-52 million compared to the $-51.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue : $538 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $538 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction : $978 million versus $672.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

: $978 million versus $672.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. Revenue by Type- Indices- Subscription revenue : $84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

: $84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Revenue by Type- Indices- Asset Linked Fees : $339 million compared to the $326.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $339 million compared to the $326.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Revenue by Type- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties : $96 million versus $92.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change.

: $96 million versus $92.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change. Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence : $436 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $430.41 million.

: $436 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $430.41 million. Adjusted Operating Profit- Ratings: $882 million compared to the $836.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>

Shares of S&P Global have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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