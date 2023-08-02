S&P Global (SPGI) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 454.97

The average one-year price target for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has been revised to 454.97 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 426.79 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 401.98 to a high of 493.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from the latest reported closing price of 394.51 / share.

S&P Global Declares $0.90 Dividend

On June 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $394.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2695 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.64%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 313,006K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,969K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 4.31% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,330K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,185K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,165K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,633K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,682K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,941K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 4.42% over the last quarter.

S&P Global Background Information

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

