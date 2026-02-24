S&P Global (SPGI) Price Target Decreased by 11.09% to 550.84

The average one-year price target for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has been revised to $550.84 / share. This is a decrease of 11.09% from the prior estimate of $619.53 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $484.80 to a high of $660.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.67% from the latest reported closing price of $418.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,954 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 7.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.57%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 288,974K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCI Fund Management holds 11,790K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,190K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,096K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,957K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,910K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,753K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,858K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 44.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,782K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares , representing a decrease of 30.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 88.32% over the last quarter.

