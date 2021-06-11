S&P Global (SPGI), Oliver Wyman Unveil Climate Credit Analytics

S&P Global Inc. SPGI and Oliver Wyman yesterday introduced Climate Credit Analytics, a climate scenario analysis and credit analytics model suite developed through their collaboration.

Integrating S&P Global Market Intelligence's Credit Analytics risk models and industry-specific datasets with Oliver Wyman's climate scenario and stress-testing expertise, the solution suite expresses climate scenarios as scenario-adjusted financials and scores to help user companies analyze the impact of shift to a low-carbon economy on the creditworthiness of their counterparties and investments.

The suite uses sector-specific data on manufacturing, metals & mining, airlines, automotive, oil & gas and power generation from S&P Global Market Intelligence, quantitative credit scoring methodologies from Market Intelligence's credit and counterparty risk solution, and S&P Global Trucost’s company-level greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact data. It covers more than 700,000 public and private companies across all non-financial sectors, globally.

Notably, Market Intelligence revenues were up 4% year over year to $539 million in the first quarter of 2021. S&P Global’s shares have gained 17.7% year to date, outperforming the 5.3% gain of the industry it belongs to and 13.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

S&P Global Inc. Price

S&P Global Inc. price | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Equifax EFX, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Charles River Associates CRAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Cross Country Healthcare and Charles River is pegged at 14%, 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.