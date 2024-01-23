S&P Global (SPGI) Mixes Nikkei News for Enhanced APAC Insights

Yesterday, S&P Global Market Intelligence, a part of S&P Global Inc. SPGI, revealed the incorporation of Nikkei's news into the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, marking the latest advancement in their partnership initiated in 2022. Through this arrangement, S&P Capital IQ Pro users gain access to cutting-edge insights on financial markets, economies, regulations, company developments and emerging business trends across Japan and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

S&P Global has gained 5.1% in the past six months, outperforming its industry’s 3.8% increase.

Nikkei is a renowned Japanese media conglomerate, recognized for its influential financial newspaper, The Nikkei. A key player in business journalism, Nikkei provides comprehensive coverage of global financial markets, economies and business developments, contributing valuable insights to the international business community.

What’s in it for SPGI?

S&P Global benefits from the integration with Nikkei by enhancing its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. This collaboration enriches user insights into APAC markets, fostering better decision-making. Access to Nikkei's news offering expands content, provides machine-readable data and strengthens S&P Global's position as a comprehensive financial information provider, attracting a broader user base. This strategic partnership reinforces S&P Global's commitment to delivering valuable, real-time information to financial professionals worldwide, solidifying its market leadership.

Marc Barrachin, head of company intelligence and analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, underscored the synergy with Nikkei, highlighting its influence in navigating the intricate dynamics of global business landscapes. The amalgamation of Nikkei's editorial prowess and the robust tools within the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform establishes a comprehensive source for APAC insights and analytics. This empowers users to enhance decision-making with a wealth of information at their disposal.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

SPGI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Business Services sector to watch.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure, whereas the same for earnings implies a 10.1% rise. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Booz Allen BAH: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH’s 2023 revenues indicates 13% growth from the year-ago reported figure, whereas the same for earnings suggests a 10.3% rise. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 7.7%.

BAH carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

