S&P Global (SPGI) Introduces SPIVA Scorecard for MENA Region

S&P Global Inc.’s SPGI division S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced that it has launched the first S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (“SPIVA”) Scorecard for the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region.

The SPIVA MENA Scorecard, which tracks the performance of actively managed equity funds domiciled in the MENA region against the performance of their respective S&P DJI indices over one-, three-, five- and 10-year time periods, will get published semiannually, beginning this reporting cycle.

Charbel Azzi, head of Middle East, Africa & CIS at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said, “S&P DJI is committed to offering timely and relevant research, data and insights as global investors continue to grapple with and recover from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown on financial markets.”

Notably, S&P Global’s shares have had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. The stock gained 42.9%, significantly outperforming the 20.4% rally of the industry it belongs to, but underperforming the 56.2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other promising stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Omnicom OMC, Charles River Associates CRAI and Gartner IT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 as well. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Omnicom, Charles River and Gartner is 9.3%, 13% and 13.5%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.