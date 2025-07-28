S&P Global to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open.

SPGI has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

S&P Global’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $3.7 billion, suggesting growth of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is anticipated to have been supported by a combination of surging core product demand, market positioning, recurring revenue strength and marketing initiatives.

Our estimate for Market Intelligence revenues in the second quarter of 2025 is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a 3.7% year-over-year increase. Factors, including strong performance in data analytics and insights, positive M&A contributions, robust sales and retention, and competitive wins, are expected to have fueled this segment’s growth.

The estimate for Ratings’ revenues is pinned at $1.1 billion, slightly higher than the actual figure from the same quarter last year. Booming issuance and refinancing activity, robust demand for private market ratings, and increasing non-transaction revenue base are drivers that we expect to have benefited this segment.

We expect Commodity Insights' revenues to reach $539.8 million, indicating 4.6% year-over-year growth. Continued demand for data and insights is anticipated to have aided this segment’s growth. Other factors include the swift transition of more customers to enterprise contract relationships and robust trading activity, backed by market volatility.

Our projection for Mobility revenues is pegged at $420.1 million, indicating a 5% increase from the same quarter last year. We expect strong demand for CARFAX and Automotive Mastermind, robust underwriting activity, and efficient marketing investments to have favored this segment’s growth.

We expect Indices revenues to reach $397.2 million, implying a 2.1% year-over-year increase. The main improvement drivers are strong asset-linked fee growth, driven by higher AUM, increased demand for exchange-traded derivative products, and new business growth in end-of-day contracts within Data and Custom Subscriptions.

The adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $2.1 billion for the quarter, up 2.5% from the previous year. An obvious top-line increase, accompanied by strategic expense management, is expected to have driven this metric.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $4.25, indicating a 5.2% year-over-year increase. A strong margin expansion is likely to have boosted the bottom line.

What Our Model Predicts About SPGI

Our model predicts an earnings beat for SPGI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

