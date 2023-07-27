News & Insights

S&P Global Reiterates FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, data giant S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) reiterated its earnings, adjusted pro forma earnings and adjusted pro forma revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.65 to $8.85 per share and adjusted pro forma earnings in a range of $12.35 to $12.55 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent and adjusted pro forma revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.58 per share on revenues of $12.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

