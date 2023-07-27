S&P Global Reiterates FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, data giant S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) reiterated its earnings, adjusted pro forma earnings and adjusted pro forma revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.65 to $8.85 per share and adjusted pro forma earnings in a range of $12.35 to $12.55 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent and adjusted pro forma revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.58 per share on revenues of $12.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.