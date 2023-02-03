US Markets
S&P Global Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports to negative

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 03, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS and Adani Electricity to negative from stable, saying there was a risk investor concerns about the group's governance and disclosures were larger than what the agency has currently factored.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

