S&P Global Ratings Reaffirms Stable Outlook and BBB- Rating for Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings maintains a stable outlook and BBB- rating by S&P, reflecting strong market positioning and growth potential.

Futu Holdings Limited, a leading online brokerage and wealth management platform, has received a stable outlook and a reaffirmed long-term issuer credit rating of "BBB-" from S&P Global Ratings. The company's stand-alone credit profile is rated as "bbb," reflecting its strong market position in Hong Kong, substantial capital base, and effective risk management strategies. S&P anticipates that Futu will experience consistent growth in its overseas operations by leveraging its strong brand, superior user experience, and advanced technology. Futu, which operates through its platforms Futubull and moomoo, offers a range of digital financial services, including trade execution, margin financing, and wealth management, while also incorporating social media features to enhance user connectivity.

Potential Positives

S&P Global Ratings maintained a stable outlook and reaffirmed Futu's long-term issuer credit rating at “BBB-”, indicating financial stability and strong creditworthiness.

Futu's strong market positioning in Hong Kong is highlighted, which can lead to increased customer trust and business opportunities.

The company is expected to maintain steady growth in its overseas business, supported by its robust brand equity and technological infrastructure.

S&P's recognition of Futu's effective risk control mechanisms and adequate funding profile suggests a solid foundation for ongoing business expansion.

Potential Negatives

While S&P reaffirmed a stable outlook for Futu, the long-term issuer credit rating of "BBB-" is relatively low, which could indicate underlying risks associated with its financial stability compared to higher-rated competitors.

The necessity for Futu to maintain an adequate funding profile to support business growth suggests potential vulnerabilities in capital management and financial sustainability, especially in fluctuating markets.

The focus on maintaining a strong market position amidst strong competition implies that Futu may face challenges in differentiating itself and achieving growth against rival firms, which could impact future performance.

FAQ

What recent credit rating did Futu Holdings receive from S&P Global Ratings?

Futu Holdings received a long-term issuer credit rating of “BBB-” and a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings.

How does S&P view Futu's market position?

S&P views Futu as having strong market positioning in Hong Kong, supported by a substantial capital base and risk control.

What are Futu's key digital platforms?

Futu's key digital platforms include Futubull and moomoo, offering a range of investment services.

What future growth does S&P expect for Futu?

S&P expects Futu to maintain steady growth in its overseas business by leveraging brand equity and technology.

What type of services does Futu provide apart from brokerage?

Apart from brokerage, Futu provides corporate services such as IPO distribution, investor relations, and ESOP solutions.

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) maintained stable outlook on the long-term rating and reaffirmed the Company’s long-term issuer credit rating at “BBB-”. Futu group, including the Company and all its subsidiaries, has a stand-alone credit profile of "bbb".





According to S&P, Futu demonstrates strong market positioning in Hong Kong and benefits from its substantial capital base and effective risk control mechanisms. S&P expects Futu to maintain steady growth in its overseas business by leveraging its robust brand equity, superior user experience, and cutting-edge technology infrastructure. Additionally, Futu will continue to uphold an adequate funding profile to support its business growth.







About Futu Holdings Limited







Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms,



Futubull



and



moomoo



, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.







