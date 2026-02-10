S&P Global Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas revenues beat the same.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30 missed the consensus mark by 0.5% and rose 14.1% year over year. Meanwhile, revenues of $3.92 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.5% and grew 9% year over year.

SPGI stock has declined 20.1% in the past six months compared with 9.7% decline of the Securities and Exchanges industry. In contrast, the Zacks S&P 500 Composite rose 11.6% in the said time frame.

S&P Global’s Quarterly Details

Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.26 billion, which increased 7% from the year-ago reported figure. Ratings revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 12% to $1.19 billion.

Revenues from Energy Organic were $576 million, rising 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segments saw year-over-year increases of 8% and 14% to $444 million and $498 million, respectively.

Adjusted operating profit was $1.90 billion, increasing 12% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 47.3%, rising 60 basis points from the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SPGI

S&P Global exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.75 billion compared with $1.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The long-term debt was $12.37 billion compared with $11.39 billion in the year-ago quarter.

SPGI generated $5.65 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $195 million. The free cash flow was $1.62 billion.

The company returned $6.2 billion to shareholders in 2025, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $5.0 billion in share repurchases.

S&P Global’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, SPGI expects adjusted EPS to range between $19.40 and $19.65. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $17.85. The revenue growth guidance has been hiked to 6-8%. The company’s capital expenditure guidance is $215-$225 million.

SPGI expects the full-year tax rate to be in the band of 22-23%.

S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Accenture plc (ACN) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ACN’s earnings were $3.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The metric increased 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s EPS of $2.62 beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but grew 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

