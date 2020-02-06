Markets
S&P Global Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Feb. 6, 2020, to discuss its Q4 19 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings

To participate in the call, dial (888) 603-9623 (US) or +1 (630) 395-0220 (International).

A replay of the call by dialing (800) 925-0943 (US) or +1 (203) 369-3380 (Internaional)

