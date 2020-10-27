S&P Global Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 27, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.spglobal.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 603-9623 (US) or +1 (630) 395-0220 (International), passcode is "S&P Global".

For a replay call, dial (800) 867-1927 (US) or +1 (203) 369-3370 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.