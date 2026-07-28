S&P Global Q2 Profit Rises On Double-Digit Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), a provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and market intelligence, on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter earnings, mainly driven by about 10% growth in revenue.

Net income attributable to S&P Global increased to $1.217 billion or $4.12 per share in the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $1.072 billion or $3.50 per share a year earlier.

Operating profit increased 17% to $1.812 billion from $1.551 billion a year ago.

Revenue rose 10% to $4.146 billion from $3.755 billion in the prior-year quarter.

On a pro forma basis, excluding the impact of the Mobility business, revenue rose 11% to $3.678 billion, operating profit increased 21% to $1.757 billion, and net income climbed 22% to $1.205 billion. Earnings per share advanced 26% to $4.08.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating profit increased 15% to $1.998 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.429 billion or $4.83 per share, up from $1.201 billion or $3.92 per share last year. Adjusted revenue grew 11% to $3.678 billion.

Looking ahead, S&P Global expects full-year revenue growth of 5.9% to 7.9%. The company projects earnings per share in the range of $16.35 to $16.60 and adjusted earnings per share of $17.50 to $17.75.

SPGI shares were down nearly 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $439.83 on Monday.

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