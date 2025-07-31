S&P Global Q2 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates, Increase Y/Y

S&P Global Inc. SPGI has reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.43 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and gained 9.7% year over year. Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 5.8% year over year.

The SPGI stock has risen 6.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the 15.5% rally of its industry and 7.8% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

S&P Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | S&P Global Inc. Quote

S&P Global’s Quarterly Details

Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.2 billion, which increased 5% from the year-ago reported figure and met our estimate. Ratings revenues in the second quarter of 2025 moved up 1% to $1.1 billion and met our projection.

Revenues from Commodity Insights were $555 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter and surpassing our estimate of $539.8 million.

Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segments saw year-over-year increases of 10% and 15% to $438 million and $446 million, respectively. Mobility and Indices revenues beat our projections of $420.1 million and $397.2 million, respectively.

Adjusted operating profit was $1.9 billion, growing 7% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 51.4%, 70 basis points more than the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SPGI

S&P Global exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.8 billion compared with $1.5 billion in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $11.4 billion, flat with the first quarter of 2025.

SPGI generated $1.4 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $61 million. The free cash flow was $1.3 billion. The company returned $294 million in the form of dividends.

S&P Global’s 2025 Outlook

SPGI updated its adjusted EPS guidance to $17.00-$17.25 from the preceding quarter’s view of $16.75-$17.25. The mid-point ($17.13) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS of $17.04. The revenue growth guidance is 5-7%. The company’s capital expenditure guidance is $180-$190 million.

S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

Verisk VRSK posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increasing 8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $772.6 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.