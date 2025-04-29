S&P Global Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

S&P Global Inc. SPGI has reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and gained 9% year over year. Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 8.3% year over year.

The SPGI stock has gained 16.1% in a year, outperforming the 13.3% rally of its industry and 11.5% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

S&P Global’s Quarterly Details

Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.2 billion, which grew 5% from the year-ago reported figure and met our estimate. Ratings revenues in the first quarter of 2025 increased 8% to $1.1 billion and met our estimate.

Revenues from Commodity Insights were $612 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter and outpacing our estimate of $604.5 million.

Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segments saw year-over-year increases of 9% and 15% to $420 million and $445 million, respectively. Mobility and Indices revenues surpassed our estimate of $414.9 million and $424.1 million, respectively.

Adjusted operating profit was $1.9 billion, increasing 10% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 50.8%, 100 basis points more than the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SPGI

S&P Global exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.5 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $11.4 billion, flat with the fourth quarter of 2024.

SPGI generated $953 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $43 million. The free cash flow was $816 million. The company returned $295 million in the form of dividends.

S&P Global’s 2025 Outlook

The company updated its adjusted EPS guidance to $16.75-$17.25 from the preceding quarter’s view of $17.00-$17.25. The mid-point ($17) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS of $16.97. The revenue growth guidance is lowered to 4-6% from the preceding quarter’s view of 5-7%. The company reduced its capital expenditure guidance to $180-$190 million from the previous quarter’s view of $190-$200 million.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increasing 2% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.9% and grew 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM ABM posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) was 87 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5% and gained 1.2% year over year. Total revenues of $2.1 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and increased 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

