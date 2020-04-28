S&P Global Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 28, 2020, to discuss its Q1 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings

To participate in the call, dial (888) 603-9623 (US) or +1 (630) 395-0220 (International); passcode is "S&P Global"

A replay of the call by dialing (888) 566-0671 (US) or +1 (203) 369-3083 (Internaional).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.