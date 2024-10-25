S&P Global price target lowered to $564 from $589 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on S&P Global to $564 from $589 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a large beat to consensus despite positive revisions into earnings, though the issuance strength was well understood by investors and the stock sold-off on the pull-forward dynamic facing Ratings next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

