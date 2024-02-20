News & Insights

S&P Global Platts launches Indonesia nickel pig iron price assessment

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

February 20, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Commodity prices provider Platts, a unit of S&P Global Commodity Insight, has launched a daily price assessment for Indonesia's nickel pig iron (NPI) this week, the company said on Tuesday.

NPI is a major nickel product traded globally and is mostly made in Indonesia.

"The launch is in response to industry demand for greater price transparency on the NPI spot market, in view of the growth in Indonesian primary nickel supply," it said in a statement. The price assessment was launched on Monday.

Indonesia's nickel products are mostly of a lower 'Class 2' purity grade, compared to the underlying 'Class 1' product for the global benchmark nickel contract on the London Metal Exchange.

NPI is typically processed into stainless steel, but the product has become an alternative feedstock in the production of nickel sulphate, a material used in batteries for electric vehicles.

The launch of the NPI assessment complements Platts's existing line-up of battery metals and stainless steel prices assessments, it said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.