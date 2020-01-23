S&P Global places Boeing's rating on credit watch negative

Commodities

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday placed Boeing Co's 'A-' credit rating on 'credit watch' with negative implications, citing a rise in costs and cash outflows at the U.S. planemaker due to a further delay in the grounded 737 MAX's recertification.

