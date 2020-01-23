S&P Global places Boeing's rating on credit watch negative

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday placed Boeing Co's 'A-' credit rating on 'credit watch' with negative implications, citing a rise in costs and cash outflows at the U.S. planemaker due to a further delay in the grounded 737 MAX's recertification.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.