S&P Global Names Matt Calderone CFO Of Mobility Business

December 16, 2025 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the credit rating giant, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Matt Calderone as the chief financial officer of its Mobility business, effective March 1, 2026.

Calderone will serve as the CFO of the company once it is spined off from S&P.

Calderone is the outgoing finance chief of Booz Allen.

Further, the company said that Larissa Cerqueira will be the chief people officer, Joedy Lenz will be the chief information officer with Tasha Matharu as the chief legal officer.

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of Mobility business into a standalone company within 12 to 18 months from the date of the separation announcement.

In pre-market activity, SPGI shares were trading at $500, up 0.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.

