S&P Global lowers China's GDP growth forecast to 5% on coronavirus impact

Reuters
S&P Global Ratings on Friday lowered its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 5% from 5.7%, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday lowered its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 5% from 5.7%, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the ratings agency said http://bit.ly/31wwRli it expects growth to rebound to 6.4% in 2021. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Akshay.Balan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 9300, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9300;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/S&P GLOBAL (URGENT)

