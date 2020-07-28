S&P Global Lifts FY20 EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) lifted its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2020, while reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects GAAP EPS to be in the range of $10.25 - $10.45, up from the previously communicated range of $9.50 - $9.70. Adjusted EPS guidance is increased to a new range of $10.75 - $10.95 from a range of $9.95 - $10.15.

Sixteen Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $10.27 per share for the year 2020.

Q2 Results

The company reported second-quarter net income of $792 million or $3.28 per share compared to $555 million or $2.24 per share last year.

Adjusted net income increased 37% to $822 million and adjusted earnings per share grew 40% to $3.40, primarily due to revenue growth in S&P Global Ratings and reduced expenses across the Company from COVID-19 related management actions.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.94 billion, up 14% compared to $1.70 billion in the previous year, primarily due to strong global investment-grade issuance, including record quarterly U.S. investment-grade issuance.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.