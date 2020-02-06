Markets
S&P Global Issues FY20 Outlook In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, S&P Global (SPGI) forecast fiscal 2020 reported revenue to increase mid to high single-digits.

The company projects reported full-year earnings in a range of $10.00 to $10.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.40 to $10.60 per share. The adjusted earnings outlook excludes amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and Kensho retention plans.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.48 per share for the year on 6.8 perent growth in revenues to $7.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

